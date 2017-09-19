10,000 rape cases reportedin three and a half years

Lahore :Faisalabad, Lahore, Muzaffargarh and Rahimyar Khan remained on the top of the list showing the number of women raped in Punjab in the last three and a half years.

It was disclosed in the statistics compiled by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women from the data available with the Inspectorate General of Punjab Police, The News has learnt. Around 10,000 rape cases were reported in Punjab during the last three and a half years, from January 2014 to June 2017, in Punjab.

According to the data available with The News, 2,669 women were raped in 2014, 2,509 in 2015, 2,938 in 2016 and 1,365 in 2017. Data shows that 199 women were raped in Faisalabad in 2014. Rahimyar Khan was on the second number with 182 women raped in 2014.

In Okara, 165 women fell victim to rape, 17 in Attock, 171 in Bahwalnagar, 122 in Bahwalpur, 31 in Bahkar, 12 in Chakwal, 43 in Chiniot, 49 in DG Khan, 67 in Gujranwala, 28 in Gujrat, 21 in Hafizabad, 100 in Jhang, 7 in Jhelum, 81 in Kasur, 145 in Khanewal, 10 in Khushab, 52 in Lahore, 55 in Lyyah, 46 in Lodhran, 42 in Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Maianwali, 141 in Multan, 114 in Muzaffargarh, 59 in Nankana Sahib, 17 in Narowal, 129 in Pakpattan, 79 in Rajanpur, 39 in Rawalpindi, 86 in Sahiwal, 82 in Sargodha, 111 in Sheikhupura, 52 in Sialkot and 92 in Vehari.

In 2015, 202 women were raped in Faisalabad, 160 in Rahimyar Khan and 151 in Lahore. The ratio of rape victims is higher in the cities where literacy rate is higher.

Thirteen women were raped in Attock, 150 in Bahwalnagar, 27 in Bhakkar, 7 in Chakwal, 39 in Chiniot, 83 in DG Khan, 102 in Gujranwala, 29 in Gujrat, 21 in Hafizabad, 88 in Jhang, 14 in Jhelum, 87 in Kasur, 117 in Khanewal, 20 in Khushab, 43 in Lyyah, 66 in Lodhran, 34 in Mandi Bahauddin, 140 in Multan, 144 in Muzaffargarh, 19 in Narowal, 114 in Okara, 147 in Pakpattan, 2 in Rajanpur, 38 in Rawalpindi, 70 in Shahiwal, 100 in Sargodha, 62 in Sheikhupura, 62 in Sialkot, 62 in Toba Tek Singh and 103 in Vehari.

In 2016, 248 women were raped in Faisalabad, 204 in Muzaffargarh 204 and 179 in Rahimyar Khan.

In 2016, more rape cases were observed in South Punjab where traditions are strong. In Attock, 20 cases were reported, in Bahwalnagar 78, Bahwalpur 145, Bhakkar 43, Chakwal 3, Chiniot 44, DG Khan 89, Gujranwala 73, Gujrat 22, Hafizabad 32, Jhang 85, Jhelum 11, Kasur 115, Khanewal 105, Khushab 14, Lahore 141, Lyyah 56, Lodhran 71, Mandi Bahauddin 59 , Mianwali 8, Multan 126, Nankana Shaib 65, Narowal 15, Okara 114, Pakpattan 177, Rajanpur 71, Rawalpindi 52, Sahiwal 88, Sargodha 79, Sheikhupura 112, Sialkot 44, Toba Tek Singh 66 and Vehari 84.

In 2017, 124 women were raped in Muffargarh, 113 in Faisalabad and 85 in Pakpattan. In Attock, nine women were raped, Bahwalnagar 33, Bahwalpur 55 , Bhakkar 26, Chakwal 6, Chiniot 13, DG Khan 32, Faisalabad 113, Gujranwala 41, Gujrat 13, Hafizabad 16, Jhang 49, Jhelum 8, Kasur 33, Khanewal 61, Khushab 9, Lahore 53, Lyyah 32, Lodhran 32, Mandi Bahauddin 26, Mianwali 7, Multan 65, Muzafargarh 124, Nankana Sahib 25, Narowal 13, Okara 46, Pakpattan 85, Rahimyar Khan 61, Rajanpur 29 , Rawalpindi 32, Sahiwal 36, Sargodha 49, Sheikhupura 47, Sialkot 26, Toba Tek Singh 17 and Vehari 39.

PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that alarmingly the number of cases of rape had increased in Punjab. Unfortunately, the rate of conviction is only three percent in rape cases, she added. The criminals get released because of complicated investigation process. Police officials destroy the proofs of rape victims intentionally, she said. It is disgraceful that bribe is demanded from victim family too in the police stations, she said. Moreover, she said, police officials are not trained to collect evidence from rape scene.

They don’t know how to collect DNA sample. Collection of evidence is a science and policemen are not aware of it, PCSW chairperson stated. She was of the view, “Lacunas are in our criminal judicial system which need to be addressed. Judges are over burdened.

There is no security for witnesses. Even eye witnesses decline to testify in court and subsequently, criminals got advantage of it.”

According to her, police don’t behave nicely with the victim. She said criminals got released as the victims could not pursue the cases because they could not pay the heavy fee of lawyers.

PCSW is statutory body established by by the government of Punjab for the promotion of women’s rights. As part of its mandate, PCSW gathers data related to violence against women from the office of the Inspectorate General Police, Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that it does not directly address VAW.

According to Dr Tahira Rubab Hafeez, consultant clinical psychologist, the incidents of rape are attached with revenge in the country. It has been observed in most of the cases that rapists already knew the victim of rape. According to her, in masculine society, the rapists take pride in rape.

Additionally, in feudal society, family disputes invoke the rapists. The people don’t have healthy activities. That is why they are involved in such kind of criminal activity.