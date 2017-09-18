Cable operators warn of protest over tax notices

LAHORE: Cable operators have warned of protest if tax notices were not withdrawn by the Punjab Revenue Authority. Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, Captain (retd) Jabbar, Chaudhry Sajjad and Chaudhry Tahir said the Punjab Revenue Authority had given a deadline to cable operators to submit 16pc sales tax for last three years till September 19. "The imposition of the new tax is injustice to people. They are already under the burden of taxes. The PRA has decided to collect Rs300 from every consumer from cable operators. Cable operators will not be able to receive the hefty tax from the public and the government should itself collect the tax from people," they added.

