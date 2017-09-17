Man killed in road accident

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATKHELA: A man was killed in a road accident at Palai area in Malakand Agency on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that one Khaista Rehman was on his way on Palai-Bazdarra road when a speeding vehicle struck his motorbike, killing him on the spot.
The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.
Comments