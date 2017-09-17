Sun September 17, 2017
National

September 17, 2017

Man killed in road accident

BATKHELA: A man was killed in a road accident at Palai area in Malakand Agency on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Khaista Rehman was on his way on Palai-Bazdarra road when a speeding vehicle struck his motorbike, killing him on the spot.

The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

