Ali Geelani hits out at ED for summoning Dr Bilqees to New Delhi

HELD SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has criticised the issuance of a summon to Dr Bilqees Shah, the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader by the Enforcement Department (ED) to appear before its head office in Delhi.

The purpose of such illogical actions of the ED against the separatist like Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr Bilqees Shah, Muhammad Aslam Wani and Zamir Ahmad Sheikh is to prolong their detention and create a frightful atmosphere among other pro-freedom activists, said Geelani in a statement.

He also condemned the unnecessary harassment caused to another incarcerated Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori at Kotebalwal Jail, Jammu by the Enforcement Department.

He paid rich tributes to the Abu Ismail and Chota Qasim who were slain at Nowgam here and prayed for their eternal peace.

Meanwhile, a peaceful protest march was organised by the Hurriyat against the sinister designs of New Delhi to change the Muslim majority demography of the state, forced displacement and killing of the Rohangiya Muslims and against the frequent raids of NIA in Kashmir, said a spokesman of the amalgam in a statement on Saturday.

