Froome targets second double at worlds

BERGEN, Norway: Chris Froome will spearhead the Sky team at the World Championships in Norway as the Tour de France champion aims for a second double of his stunning 2017 season.

The 32-year-old is already enjoying the greatest year of his career having claimed a Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana double for the first time.

And now he will aim to add to that a pair of time-trial victories in Bergen as he competes for Great Britain on Wednesday in the individual time-trial, just three days after representing Sky in the team time-trial alongside former road race world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Commonwealth Games champion Geraint Thomas.

Froome’s insatiable appetite for success was evident on the final stage of the Vuelta less than a week ago as, already assured of securing the overall winner’s red jersey, he sprinted to an 11th-placed finish to add the green points jersey to his haul and deny Italian sprinter Matteo Trentin.

Now the four-time Tour de France winner wants to add a world title, or two, to his growing list of accolades.

“The plan is to go for the win. It’s a very strong line-up and, fresh off the Vuelta win, the guys are going to be really motivated,” said Lancaster.

“The course is very rolling and there’s a climb that finishes with around 10 or 12 kilometres to go.

“It’s quite steep and I think with the team we’re taking and the likes of Froomey, (Gianni) Moscon and Geraint, that suits us.”

Vasil Kiryienka, the 2015 individual time-trial world champion, and Owain Doul complete Sky’s six-man line-up.

Froome will face stiff competition in the individual time-trial, not least from German Martin and his Sky team-mate Kiryienka, although the lumpy terrain does not favour either. —