Sun September 17, 2017
Lahore

September 17, 2017

Qul

Maj (Retd) Dr Azhar Amina Najeeb passed away on Friday. She was 90. She was a renowned gynecologist and social worker. She had the distinction of serving in various army hospitals. She continued her career in various trust hospitals serving people from far-flung areas on a charitable basis. She was trained in the UK and a member of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Her Qul will be held at 5pm on Sunday at House No 168, corner of street 3

and lane 1, CMA Colony, Lahore Cantt.

 

