A tribute to torchbearers of humanity, purity

Fair and Square persons of the instant column are Pir Syed Lakhte Hassanain and Noor ul Amin Mengal. Both are transnational figures but what makes them Fair and Square personalities is not their transnational status but their services rendered for the promotion of humanity and purity.

First let me explain what is transnational about them. While one operates from UK and in many other countries, the other has got appreciation from abroad. Pir Syed Lakhte Hassanain is far different from traditional Pirs (spiritual leaders) in the sense that he practices spiritualism. By spiritualism I mean his humanitarian services in the areas of aid-to-distressed people and in the realm of education. His globally functional organization ‘Muslim Hands’ is providing food and medical aid to people in trouble wherever they are besides imparting education to thousands of needy and poor students throughout the world especially in the under-developed world. The data is too voluminous to be incorporated in a column but the aid provided promptly by Syed Lakhte Hassanain from UK to the grief-stricken, homeless Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar deserves much appreciation.

According to the latest information available, his welfare organization has built 700 shelters including barrack homes for temporary use in the troubled Rakhine state. Food assistance is also being provided in various parts of this state since the start of the clashes besides supply of sacrificial meat and Ramadan food among Rohingya community. In addition, water wells have also been built there for the displaced persons.

As for the other Fair and Square person Noor ul Amin Mengal, he has served the humanity with commitment by ridding them of impure and poisoned, contaminated food which some of our profit-hungry food-sellers are hell-bent upon ‘selling indiscriminately’. To me, such food-sellers are no less merciless than terrorists who kill human beings for no just reason or cause. As such, Mengal is not just the Director General of Punjab Food Authority but also an anti-terrorism force in the field. This anti-terrorism force has been quite successful in striking the terror in the hearts of adulterators who happen to be in hundreds, spread through all the four corners of the province. Of late, the people of Sindh in general and Karachi in particular have expressed collective thanks to the DG for setting good precedents against mass impurities.

More interesting, rather encouraging, is the fact revealed the other day that two state governments in the neighbouring India, that of Maharashtra and Harayana, follow the operational model set by Mengal and his team which have also been appreciated and acknowledged by Kuwait Water Association as reported the other day in the national media.

…[email protected]