Fri September 15, 2017
National

September 15, 2017

‘Voters should reject corrupt elements’

LAHORE: Tehrik Tahaffuz Harmain Sharifain (TTHS) Chairman and Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has demanded the voters of NA-120 reject the PML-N candidate because voting for the one disqualified by the Supreme Court and whose entire family is facing corruption references amounts to betraying the nation and the insult of apex court’s decision.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, he said the SC had ruled that the PML-N leadership was neither Sadiq nor Ameen as required by the Constitution, hence voting for them would amount to violating the Constitution, laws of land and betraying the nation.

