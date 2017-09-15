‘OPC, LDA working to facilitate expatriates’

LAHORE :A meeting to review the resolution mechanism of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was held under the Chairmanship of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that OPC and LDA are working jointly to solve the issues being faced by Overseas Pakistanis. VC and Commissioner OPC further told that authorities of both institutions are holding monthly meeting to review the resolution process of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.

DG LDA, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG OPC, Javed Iqbal Bukhari, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Javed Iqbal Bokhari apprised the meeting about the current status of pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in LDA. Zahid Akhtar Zaman told the participants that LDA is providing maximum support to expatriates in resolution of their problems and State-of-the-art facilitation desk, established at LDA office is providing up to date information about the sale and purchase of the properties and other relevant issues to Overseas Pakistanis.