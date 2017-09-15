Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi

His Holiness Dr Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, arrived in the city on Thursday evening and was welcomed by 20,000 community members at the Nadil Burhani Sports Ground on Old Queens Road.

His Holiness, who is a state guest, was received at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a press release issued by a representative of the community.

Leading community members were also present on the occasion to welcome their leader to their city. At the Nadil Burhani Sports Ground, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s followers, including women and children, greeted their beloved leader with cheers.

The welcome ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a speech and tributes paid to His Holiness by a scholar of the community. The spiritual leader also addressed the crowd and said that the love of the people of Karachi had brought him to their city.

He mentioned how his revered father, His Holiness the late Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the 52nd Dai al Mutlaq, had a special place in his heart for this city and its inhabitants. He urged all those present to be loyal to their country and play an active role in its progress. He specifically mentioned the warm welcome accorded to him by the government officials.