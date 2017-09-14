AWP flays Muslims’ genocide in Myanmar

LAHORE: Awami Workers Party (AWP) has condemned the state-sponsored genocide of Rohingya Muslims passing through a state of desperation and displacement from the land they have been living on for decades. This is deplorable that no state is accepting them as their citizens and they have been subjected to ethnic cleansing at the hands of elements that are known to have been patronised by the security apparatus of Myanmar. In a resolution passed at the AWP District Committee meeting last weekend, the Party calls for an international arrangement to settle and support thousands of human beings fleeing the abodes as victims of torture and blaze. The recent images of their houses being set on fire and the women and children getting their organs maimed as a result of encountering landmines are highly disturbing.

Advertisement