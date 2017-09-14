BU Board of Governors Meeting held

Islamabad :The 37th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University was held here on Wednesday in video conference room at the University here.

The meeting was chaired by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M), chief of the naval staff/pro-chancellor and chairman BoG Bahria university and attended by the board members, with detailed agenda. A detailed briefing was given on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth of academic areas, new infra structures, budget, financial audits and formation of Trust Fund. BoG chairman appreciated the progress in academic standards in the university in time with its vision and mission.

In the end, BU Rector Vice Admiral (r) Tanveer Faiz HI(M) and members Board expressed vote of thanks to the outgoing Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M) as pro-chancellor of Bahria University.