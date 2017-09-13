Two ‘kidnappers’ killed in shootout with AVCC team 

Two suspected kidnappers were killed in an encounter with personnel of the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in Bin Qasim Town in the wee hours of Tuesday.

AVCC police officials said that acting on a tip-off from a detained suspect, Abdul Malik alias Haji, they raided a locality to arrest the kidnappers of a man who had recently been rescued in an operation and to recover the man’s Toyota Passo car.

On seeing the police approaching, the suspects opened fire, which was returned by the cops. One of the suspects, identified as Haider Ali alias Raju alias Babloo, was wounded and later died.

Ali was said to be involved in the killing of a police constable and committing other crimes. In 2015 Police Constable Adil Nawaz had embraced martyrdom and Police Constable Sadaqat Hussain was injured when Ali fired shots. He was booked in an FIR lodged at the SITE-B Police Station, District West.

They added that Abdul Malik alias Haji also died from injuries which he suffered when his accomplices opened fire on the cops and escaped. The police recovered the rescued citizen’s car and seized a TT pistol.

‘Two robbers killed’

Two robbers were shot dead in a shootout with a team of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police near Continental Bakery. Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Abdullah Memon said the two suspects were robbing people at gunpoint when a patrolling police team spotted the incident.

A shootout ensued and both suspects were fatally injured in the police’s retaliatory fire. Both men, as per the officer, died on the spot and their bodies had been shifted to the JPMC.However, the identity of the killed suspects was yet to be ascertained. The police claimed to have recovered a pistol, mobile phones, cash and a stolen purse from the suspects’ possession.