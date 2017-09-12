Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Morocco, UK

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Vice President FPCCI and Hon. Consul General of Morocco, has left for a two-week official visit to Morocco and the UK.

During his stay in Morocco, he will have meetings with Moroccan Chamber of Commerce and Ambassador of Pakistan to Morocco about holding single country exhibition in Morocco. He will also lead FPCCI delegation of Pak-UK Business Council and have meetings with London Chamber of Commerce, Pak-Britain Business Council and UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

The 35-member delegation will also visit Manchester and Glasgow and have meetings with their counterparts to explore potentials of increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.