JUI-F leaders blast rulers’ silence

MINGORA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Member Provincial Assembly Mufti Fazal Ghafoor and former minister Qari Mahmood on Wednesday blasted the government for its mysterious silence over the ongoing carnage of Muslims in Myanmar.

“The Muslim rulers are equally responsible for the genocide of Rohingya people as they have kept mum over the brutalities against the Muslims in Myanmar,” the JUI-F leaders said while addressing Defence of Ideology of Pakistan conference in Matta.

Haji Ishaq Zahid, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Maulana Dawood, Mufti Nasrullah and others also spoke on the occasion.The speakers asked the government to sever diplomatic ties with Myanmar and close its embassy in Islamabad.

They also questioned the role of human rights organisations and said that they had become silent spectators to the persecutions being carried out against minority Muslims in Myanmar.