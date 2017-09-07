Three kids among seven die in rain-related incidents

LAHORE :Seven people including three children were killed and eight others received burns in different rain related incidents in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

Rescuers shifted the injured to hospitals. In Chung police limits, roof of a house collapsed in Sher Shah Village. As a result, Shazia, 35, her two children Shahzad and Aasia trapped under the debris. Rescuers reached the scene and recovered them dead.

In another incident, roof of a house in Bobatian Village collapsed. Three people identified as Aslam, Akbar and Irfan were trapped under the debris. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started rescue operation.

However, the victims were recovered dead from the debris. Yet in another incident in Dharampura, nine people including a four-year-old girl received severe electric shocks from a window due to rain. As a result, Javeria, 4, died on the spot while 8 others received burns. The victims were identified as Shaheen, Amin Ansa, Naeema, Muhammad Sabir, Irshad, Ahmad and Ahmad Ali.

Two students hit to death: Two students were hit to death by an LTC bus on Kala Khatai Road near Railway crossing on Wednesday morning. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The victims were identified as Iftikhar Akram, 15, and Adil Akram, 16. They were crossing the road when the bus hit them.

As a result, the victims received severe injuries, and were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

YOUTH MURDERED: Some unidentified people killed a young man over a monetary dispute in Anarkali Bazaar. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Fakhar, son of Abdul Salam, of Ichra. The victim was survived by two children. The victim’s father told the police his son was involved in gambling with Umar alias Nomi Butt and Suhail etc and used to come home late at night. On the day of incident, he reached home at around 2:30 am and went back after collecting money. A security guard told the police that two people riding a bike approached the victim and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, the victim received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

TRAIN KILLS YOUTH: A 30-year-old man was crushed to death under a train in the Shahdra police check post area. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Mazhar. Police said the victim was trying to cross a railway line when the train hit him to death.

Cop shot at: A police constable was shot at and injured by an unidentified man in the Shafiqabad police limits on Wednesday.

The victim was shifted to a local hospital. Police had set up a picket in the area and signalled a suspected biker to stop. The accused ignored the signal and opened firing. As a result, policeman Haseeb received injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

conviction: The Association of Inspectors General Police in a meeting on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the conviction of police officers Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad in the Benazir murder case.

It said the convictions severely demoralised the police force and were likely to badly affect its working and morale. The association resolved to extend possible assistance to the officers during their cases in higher courts. The association vowed its full support for the officers and their families.