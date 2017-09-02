Three killed in Mohmand Agency roadside explosion

GHALLANAI: Three persons including a pro-government peace body member were killed and two others sustained injuries in a roadside blast in Anbar tehsil in Mohmand Agency, official sources said on Friday.

The sources said that Malik Mir Rehman, member of the anti-militants peace organization and influential tribal elder, and others were on way for Eidul Azha prayers when they were targetted with a roadside bomb in Shati Mena in Anbar tehsil.

Malik Mir Rehman, his son and another person identified as Kachay Khan were killed on the spot while two other persons sustained injuries.

The officials of the political administration reached the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured to hospitals in Peshawar.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in a bid to nab the attackers and their accomplices. However, no arrest was made till filing of the report.

One of Malik Mir Rehman’s sons was killed in a bomb blast during the Friday prayers in September last year.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra condemned the bomb blast in Mohmand Agency that claimed three precious lives.

He expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the bomb explosion.