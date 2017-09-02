Need to change judicial system that can’t summon a dictator: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz said if the judiciary of a country disqualifies a democratic leader of millions with a controversial decision while the same judiciary cannot even call to court a dictator violating constitution, there is a need to change such a judicial system and not the prime minister.

Addressing the Christian community at St Anthony’s church in connection with NA-120 by-election campaign for her mother, Maryam said she was there to present Nawaz’s review petition in the court of the people. “Whenever he came to power, Nawaz always got a deteriorating Pakistan and left for Pakistanis, a rising Pakistan. Every patriotic Pakistani is asking as to why was the country’s leader tackled down when the country was progressing at such pace? she said.

The people of Pakistan gave their verdict loud and clear through their show of power and support to Nawaz during his rally from Islamabad to Lahore, she added. “Those who are hiding their heads in sand should make no mistake, the entire country from Khyber to Mehran and from Mehran to Lahore is standing with Nawaz. They shouldn’t let their monstrous egos stand in the way of a developing and progressing Pakistan,” she stressed.

“Nawaz is not fighting his personal battle but a battle for the people, battle for the rule of people, a battle for the sanctity of vote,” she said and urged the people to vote for the PML-N on September 17 because that would be equivalent to voting for the sanctity and power of one’s own vote.

Criticising the PTI, she said they had nothing to show for their four years in the parliament other than conspiracy after conspiracy to stall the development of the country by overthrowing the government.

They disrespect the people of Pakistan and their right to political association by calling them “stupid” and they disrespect and degrade public service projects by calling it ‘Jangla Bus Service’ without a shred of evidence, she added.

When Nawaz and Shahbaz were fighting day in and day out to rid the country of dengue, these same people ridiculed them and called them the “Dengue Brothers”, and when the dengue hit the province they govern, they weren’t even there for the people, it was Shahbaz who responded first to the people at this crucial hour, she pointed out.

Maryam paid tribute to the contributions of the Christian community of the country. The PML-N, she said, has always believed and practiced equality beyond religious divide and has appointed Christian Pakistanis on key ministerial and party positions.

She thanked the Christian community for giving her opportunity to talk to them at the church and for their prayers for her mother. She recalled her school days as a student at Convent of Jesus and Mary and said the institution played a big role in grooming her as a strong individual. Earlier, Father Francis Nadeem and Father Jehanzeb prayed for the country and speedy recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz.