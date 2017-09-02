Mardan politicians gear up for 2018 polls

MARDAN: The political parties here have started preparations for the upcoming general election. The potential candidates have started canvassing in their respective constituencies. Others have started lobbying to get party tickets to run for the election.

Many politicians have switched loyalties in the search of greener pastures.

The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is divided into two main groups in the district. One group is led by provincial Minister for Education Mohammad Atif Khan while the other is headed by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Ali Mashwani who is chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee.

The supporters of both the groups are making allegations of corruption against each other in speeches at public meetings and on the social media. Some local PTI leaders have started making efforts to end differences between the two groups, but they have not succeeded yet.

Minister for Education Mohammad Atif Khan, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and vice-president Khanzada and his son Zeeshan Khanzada are out on the hustings and are actively holding public gatherings in the district. Local PTI leaders and supporters of Atif Khan are giving the impression that the incumbent education minister would be the next chief minister of the province. The ruling PTI is gradually losing public support due to groupings in its ranks and the charges of corruption against its lawmakers.

Sources in the PTI said that the leadership had decided not to allot tickets to some of the lawmakers including Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Zahid Durrani and Abid Mayar, and field new faces in the upcoming election.

PTI MNA Ali Mohammad Khan had also reportedly made up his mind to not contest the upcoming election. Ali Mohammad has not been in contact with the constituents who may not vote for him. Former CM Haider Hoti is also holding workers’ conventions and meetings in different parts of the district to mobilise party activists.

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and his stepmother Begum Nasim Wali Khan reconciled with each other recently.