Speakers pay rich tribute to legendary poet Ahmed Faraz

Islamabad: Speakers paid rich tributes to legendary poet Ahmed Faraz at a function held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in connection with his ninth death anniversary.

The function, presided over by eminent poet and scholar Dr. Fateha Muhmmad Malik was addressed by Faraz’s sons senator Shibli Faraz and Sadi Faraz, renowned columnist Wajhat Masood and TV anchor person Hamid Mir.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his address on the occasion announced that the University will soon publish selective writings of Ahmed Faraz in form of a book for the students’ benefit. The University will continue to hold such events to remember national heroes like Ahmed Faraz, he added.

While highlighting the research work carried out by the University during the last two and half years, the VC said, fourteen journals have been brought out, while another one on 'language and literature' is in the pipeline.

At the outset, a twenty-minute long documentary prepared by the University on the life and poetic contribution of Faraz was screened that was highly praised by the audience. The speakers eulogised the academic and literacy’s activities, being arranged by the University on regular basis for knowledge and inspirations of the students.

Lauding late Faraz’s qualities of head and heart, the speakers said through his poetry he served the cause of humanity, fought for freedom of expression and thoughts and gave a tough resistance against dictatorial regime.

Faraz went through hardships of imprisonment and self-exile while struggling for the fundamental rights of the people. They noted that Faraz who started his career as script writer from Radio Pakistan earned a big name among the poets and scholars of the contemporary era. He achieved love and respect in the society mainly due to his resistance poetry and love for the common man.

While re-counting and re-calling his poetic contribution and revolutionary thoughts, they said Faraz is living poet for all times to come, and most inspiring one for the young generation to understand and practice true realities of life.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said, it is the unique honour of University to acknowledge and celebrate great poets like Faraz and this was the third consecutive event of this kind. The speakers also included Dean Social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan and chairman department of Urdu Dr. Abdul Aziz Sehr.