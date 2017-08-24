Rulers need to follow Benazir’s philosophy to run country: Zardari

LAHORE: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari said the rulers do not have the capability to run the country and it needs guidance from the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto. The PPP is the only political force which can pull the country out of crises.

According to a press release, former president said this Tuesday while addressing the party’s office-bearers and leaders from Lahore Division at the Bilawal House, Lahore. He said during his tenure as president the entire world had trust in Pakistan.

No one was allowed to use threatening tone towards Pakistan because the PPP leadership never had personal interests before them rather the interests of the country were kept supreme, he added.

Zardari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rebuilt this country from ashes and afterwards Pakistan was regarded as a respectable country in the world. He sacrificed his life for the country. Similarly, he said Benazir challenged the terrorists and also sacrificed her life for the country. Democracy is cherished by the party because our leaders and workers offered supreme sacrifices for it, he added.

He instructed party workers to work hard for success in NA-120 bye-election. Addressing the gathering, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Faisal Mir’s success in NA-120 will be the success of the party so the workers should campaign for the candidate with dedication. The PPP workers are brave and no one can match them. He said those days are gone when elections were stolen by force and now the PPP will not allow anyone to steal elections. The gathering was also addressed by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Samina Khalid Gurkhi and Shahida Jabeen.