Thu August 24, 2017
Lahore

August 24, 2017

Foreign delegate visits UVAS

LAHORE: Marc Michielsen, international distributor and manager, American Breeders Service (ABS) Global USA, visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, and met Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and theriogenology experts. 

The vice-chancellor briefed the delegation on the UVAS academic, research, extension services, reproduction, clinical and lab facilities for small and large animals, short-term dairy training programmes, etc. 

He said that milk production cost was a major issue for local farmers and was affecting the profitability. The delegate said that they were already working on Indian bovine breed improvement. The VC emphasised that buffalo was an important animal of Pakistan and source of livelihood and nutrition for small and landless farmers, so it was direly needed to work on the development of local breeds for the profitability of the poor farming community. 

The participants of the meeting discussed various aspects related to genetics management system, breeding services and techniques.

