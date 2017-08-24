LTC starts CNGbus service from Lahore to Narang

LAHORE

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has started new air-conditioned CNG bus service from Lahore to Narang.

The new sub-urban bus service B-30 will resume its operations from Lahore Railway Station to Narang via Doo Moria, Sheranwala Gate, Azadi Chowk, Shahdara Morh, Kala Khatai Road, Karol, Balkay, Fateh Rehan, Jamal Pur, Sadan Wali, Ratta Gujran, etc. nearly 35 bus stops.

According to a press release, initially three air-conditioned buses are being plied with the collaboration of a Turkish private transport operator platform, while soon more buses will be added to this route afterwards.

The minimum fare is Rs 18 on this sub urban high occupancy vehicle route and for reaching the last stop Rs 75 will be charged from a commuter.

The event was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain whereas Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Hassan Riaz, Chief Executive Officer, LTC, Khawaja Haider Latif, CFO Mariam Khawar, COO Zafar Qureshi, senior manager operations Turkish Platform Ahmet Birjan, DGM Enforcement Ch Shafique Ahmed, Manager Operations Shahid Cheema and other senior officials were present.