Justice Dar LHC acting CJ

LAHORE: The federal law ministry on Wednesday notified Justice Shahid Hamid Dar as acting-chief justice of the Lahore High Court as Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah would leave for Hungary to attend a conference next week.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Abdul Sami Khan and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan would also accompany the chief justice on the foreign tour. Justice Shahid Dar would take oath as acting-chief justice on August 28.