Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

P
PPI
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Timely completion of admission process ordered

Timely completion of admission process ordered

With students seeking admissions to intermediate colleges in the city, Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed the regional director colleges to speed up the process to facilitate them.

Stressing this during a meeting on Tuesday he said that admissions were being ascertained through Centralised Admission Policy (CAP) and that the department had resolved the issue pertaining to teachers’ time scale. 

He further said that the notice of irregularities in promotion of headmasters and subject specialists had been taken and an inquiry committee had also been formed.  He warned that he would not tolerate any maladministration in the procedure.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement