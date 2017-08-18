Rs3.4m released for bombing victim’s family

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) was told on Thursday the provincial government had released Rs3.4 million to the victim family, whose six members were killed and eight others suffered injuries in aerial bombing in Hangu in 2009.

Additional Advocate General (AAG), Rab Nawaz Khan, informed a division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Abdul Shakoor that the government had released Rs3.4 million to the family victims, who had died in the bombing.

An official from the deputy commissioner office informed the court that the amount had been received and would soon be disbursed. To a query, the court asked counsel for the petitioner to get the money released as the court would see detailed record of the case and proper compensation would be ordered for the victims on the next hearing.