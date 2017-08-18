Build the country, serve the country

On Monday (Aug 14), Pakistan turned 70. Today, when we look back at the great Pakistan Movement, we are forced to ask ourselves whether we have achieved the object of independence or not. It seems that the country has lost more and gained less. The fall of Dhaka is a glaring example of the country’s unforgivable mistakes and haunting failure. Even as the history of the country is painted with the tales of skulduggery, we couldn’t learn anything from our past mistakes.

While the rest of the world is on the path to progress, our country is lagging behind in almost all fields. The plight of the oppressed people in the country is being ignored by all segments of society. Merit and justice have no place in the country. Seventy years have passed. It is time to review our policies. It is time to rectify our mistake. It is time to work together and show unity. It is time to move forward.

Tariq Hussain Khan (Karachi)