Fri August 18, 2017
August 18, 2017

Sindh beat Balochistan, Railways, Punjab in TT event

KARACHII: Sindh, Army and Punjab did a fine job on the opening day in the group stage of the junior boys team event competitions of the Panasonic 24th Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championship here at the Islamic Club gymnasium on Thursday.

Sindh defeated Balochistan, Railways and Punjab on the trot to almost qualify for the semi-finals in the seven-team competitions. Army blanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad while Punjab overpowered Railways and Balochistan.

