Fri August 11, 2017
Sports

August 11, 2017

Zain wins Essa Lab Open under-10 title

KARACHI: Zain Ehtasham won the under-10 title in the 6th Essa Lab Open National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship here at Karachi Gymkhana on Thursday. In the final, he defeated Abubaker Talha 8-4 to claim the title.

Rayyan Jawad beat Farzan Ahmed 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-final of under-14 category. Earlier, Farzan Ahmed beat Omer Shafi 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-final. Amin Shafi thrashed Hashesh Kumar 6-1, 6-0 in the first semi-final of under-16 category. In the second semi-final, Nauman Aftab beat M Dada 6-2, 6-0. Earlier, Rayyan beat Abdullah 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-final. In the semi-final of under-18 category, Nauman Aftab won against Zubair Raja 6-3, 5-0 (retired). In men’s singles semi-final, Khalid Ali Nazar defeated Vinot Das 6-4, 6-3.  In the second round of under-18 doubles, the pair of Ibrahim and M Dada beat the duo of Danish Raza and M Ali 8-5.

