Nawaz finalises federal cabinet ministers today

ISLAMABAD: Creator of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will finalise list of members of the federal cabinet and their portfolios today (Wednesday) as he has convened meeting of party stalwarts in Murree. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who belongs to Murree will also present in the huddle.

Well placed sources told The News that members of the cabinet will take oath of the office today evening at the Presidency. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath and Prime Minister Abbasi will also present on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif had planned to come to Islamabad on Tuesday but he changed his schedule after consultations with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The sources pointed out that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has declined to become part of the cabinet for now but Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan are interested in retaining him in the cabinet.

The sources said that important portfolios would be retained by the ministers who were part of Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet.