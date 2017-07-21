Fri July 21, 2017
Sports

July 21, 2017

PHF to hold two-week goalkeepers training in Karachi

KARACHI: For the grooming of goalkeepers on modern lines, a goalkeepers training camp for two weeks will be established at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi, on July 22, PHF announced on Thursday.

Olympian Nasir Ahmad (PIA) will be the trainer. The PHF has invited following goalkeepers: Mazhar Abbas of NBP, Amjad Ali of SSGC, Waleed Akhtar of Bannu, Yasir of KP, Hafiz Umair Ali of SNGPL, Ali Raza of NBP, Muneeb-ur-Rehman of SSGC, Roman Khan of KP, Adil Rao of Punjab, and Ali Haider of PIA.

