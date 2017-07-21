CEIF, Maldives varsity ink deal

KARACHI: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) at the Institute of Business Administration has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic University Maldives to collaborate for cross-border learning opportunities in Islamic finance, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by CEIF director Ahmed Ali Siddiqui during his visit to Maldives. Ahmed also conducted a fruitful meeting with the senior management of the Bank of Maldives, including Zulkarnain Bin Taman, director of BML Islamic, Fathimath Manike and Ahmed Firas and their team to discuss effective propositions for international linkages within the industry for the centre, the statement added.

Another meeting with Ibrahim Didi, the managing director for the Maldives Center for Islamic Finance, was conducted to discuss the future prospects for collaboration in terms of training and education between the two countries, it added.