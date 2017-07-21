Fri July 21, 2017
Karachi

July 21, 2017

Robbers kill man after pursuing him from bank

A 48-year-old man who had just withdrawn cash from a bank was shot dead by robbers near Zia Morr in SITE Area on Thursday. SITE-A police official Nadeem Ahmed identified the victim as Darwaish Khan, an employee of an iron factory situated in the area. Khan, as per the officer, was heading to his workplace after withdrawing cash from a bank when he was intercepted by robbers outside a nearby warehouse.  The officer said Khan resisted the robbers’ demands to hand over the money and they shot him at point-blank range. He said the killers had likely pursued Khan from the bank and they managed to make away with the cash.  Khan’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a post-mortem and was later handed over to heirs for burial. 

Comments

