Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while moderate monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They said weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours and a shallow westerly wave is still persisting over northern parts of the country and likely to persist in next 48 hours.

They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions) and eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions). They predicted that rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana divisions), upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), Fata, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions), Islamabad, Bahawalpur division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Karachi (Landhi 56mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 52mm, PAF Faisal 22mm, Model Observatory 20mm, North Karachi 16mm, Nazimabad 10mm, Masroor 08mm, Saddar 07mm), Karachi A/P (New Observatory 28mm, Old Observatory 16mm), Thatta (23mm), Mohen-jo-Daro (09mm), Shaheed Benazirabad and Islamkot (07mm), Padidan (05mm), Nagarparkar and Sukrand (04mm), Rohri and Mithi (03mm), Kaloi (01mm), Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sukkur and Larkana (Trace), Parachinar (25mm), Kakul (07mm), Malam Jabba (06mm), Saidu Sharif (03mm), Pattan and Dir (01mm), Garhi Dupatta (05mm), Bahawalpur (14mm) and Skardu and Bagrote (Trace).