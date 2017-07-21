Reply sought in PDCA election case

LAHORE: Justice Shahid of Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a detailed reply from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a petition challenging the election of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA).

The judge was hearing a petition moved on behalf of the four district deaf associations from Okara and other areas.The petitioner counsel said that the PCB had announced the schedule for holding the PDCA election on July 24. He said that after the schedule the PCB restrained 18 district associations from taking part in the election. He asserted that after the election schedule the PCB could not take such a decision.