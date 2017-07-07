Two brothers go missing

CHARSADDA: Two teenaged brothers mysteriously went missing in Charsadda town here on Thursday. Aziz Muhammad said that his sons Irfan, a grade 9 and Sajjad, a 1st year student, had gone to the office of the Nadra to submit application for CNIC but did not return home. He said that the mobile phones of his sons were also not responding. The father said the mysterious disappearance had caused serious concerns to the family and sent his wife into a shock.

Advertisement