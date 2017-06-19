‘Ghag’ continues to ruin families in Pakhtun society

Latest victim belongs to Katlang in Mardan district

PESHAWAR: Despite efforts to curb this customary practice, “ghag” continues to ruin families in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Ghag” is a customary practice in which a man lays claim to a girl for marriage and ensures that the girl cannot receive marriage proposal from any other man.

The brother of a recent “ghag” victim has demanded the government to save his sister’s life. Muhammad Saud, resident of Shero village in Katlang tehsil of Mardan district, has asked the government and human rights organisations to protect his sister and provide justice to his family.

Shero falls in the jurisdiction of the Katlang Police Station, where the victim’s brother claimed that his cousin Rab Nawaz alias Nawaz Khan had invoked “ghag” on his sister six years ago. He complained that since then Rab Nawaz had been creating hurdles whenever marriage proposals came for his sister.

Muhammad Saud said that though the police had arrested the accused after he registered a case against him under the “ghag” law, he is still worried as his family is at risk from the accused once he is released from the prison.

He claimed that the accused was now giving threats to his family from the prison. He said that Rab Nawaz was criminal-minded and this was the reason he was asking the government and police to provide protection to his family.

Under the Elimination of Custom of Ghag Act 2013, whoever used “ghag” to ask for a girl’s hand in marriage would be punishable with imprisonment for a term no less than three years, which may also be extended to seven years, and a fine of Rs0.5 million.

Under this practice, a man who declares “ghag” on a girl may not be able to marry her but the custom covertly serves as a means to seek revenge on families and is a threatening tool to resolve disputes.

A few months ago, Nayab, 27, a resident of Mardan, filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) through her lawyer Muhammad Isa Khan. It was submitted in the petition that parents of Abid Saleem, cousin of the petitioner, had spread the word of “ghag” on her when she was five years old.

“After my refusal, my cousin Abid Saleem married another woman and now has four children but whenever someone comes to my house for asking my hand in marriage, he allegedly warns them of serious consequences,” the girl claimed in the petition.

“I am worried about my future,” the girl said, adding that the police and district administration had failed to take action against the culprit.One year ago, six young girls from Hangu district also became victims of “ghag” and demanded justice and action against the accused.

In this case, Payao Muhammad, father of the six girls, had stated that all the accused are his brothers or their sons, including Gul Qadeem and Noor Qadeem and grandsons Muhammad Riaz and Noor Kaleem. He said he had registered FIR against the accused.

“I want my daughters to get married and live a happy life, but the custom of “ghag” has made life miserable for us,” Payao Muhammad pointed out.