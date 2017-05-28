FBR proposes zero duty on imports for president,PM, governors, foreign dignitaries

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed zero duty on goods, furniture, aircraft imported for president, prime minister and governors as well as for imported goods by dignitaries of UAE, Bahrain and Qatar with their specific names through first schedule of Customs Act 1969 under Finance Bill 2017-18.

Imports by privileged persons, organisations and other dignitaries under Finance Bill 2017-18, goods, furniture and aircraft imported under the president, PM and governors under Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act, 1975 (Act LVIII of 1975) would be charged zero customs duty.

The FBR has also imposed zero CD on goods imported by various agencies of the United Nations under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1948 (XX of 1948), as certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, goods imported by diplomats/embassies/consulates under the Diplomatic and Consular Privileges Act, 1972 (Act IX of 1972) as certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The household articles and personal effects including vehicles and goods for donation to projects established in Pakistan, imported by the rulers and following dignitaries of UAE, Qatar and Bahrain subject to the conditions mentioned below and the conditions mentioned in sub-chapter notes:-

Dignitaries of UAE:

1) H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Force.

2) H.E. Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammad Al-Nahyan, Chamberlain of the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi.

3. H.E. Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalid Al-Nahyan, Member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

4. H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, Minister for Higher Education of the UAE and Member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

5. H.E.Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan, Member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

6. H.H. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces.

7. H.E. Sheikh Tahnoum Bin Mohammad Al-Nahyan, Member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

8. H.E. Sheikh Rashid Bin Khalifa Al-Makhtoum, Member of the ruling family of Dubai.

9. H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

10. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Government of the United Arab Emirates.

11. H.H. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Ruler of Dubai.

12. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance & Industry, UAE.

13. H.H. Maj. Gen. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Member of the Ruling Family of Dubai & Head of Central Military Command.

14 H.H. Maj. Gen. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed, Member of the Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi and Commander of Royal Guard.

15.H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Ali Kittbi.

16. H.E. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan.

17. Maj General Sheikh Al Mur Bin Muktoum Al Maktoum.

Dignitaries of Bahrain:

1. H.E King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

2. Lt. Gen. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Dignitaries of Qatar:

1. H.E. Shaikh Faisal Bin Thani Bin Jassim Al-Thani.

2. H.E. Shaikh Ali Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani.

3. H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Bin Jassim Bin Fahad Al-Thani.

4. H.E. Shaikh Mubarak Bin Khalifa Bin Saud Al-Thani.

5. H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Bin Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Thani.

6. H.E. Shaikh Abdul Rahman Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al-Thani.

7. H.E. Shaikh Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Ahmed Al-Thani.

8. H.E. Shaikh Faisal Bin Jassim Bin Faisal Al-Thani.

9. H.E. Shaikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al-Thani.

10. H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Nasser Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

11. H.E. Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al-Thani.

(i) A complete list of all vehicles showing name of the owner, details of imports and present custodian etc. shall be provided by UAE/Qatar/Bahrain ambassador.

(ii) The list shall be updated every six months i.e. on 31st July and 31st January to show status as on 1st July & 1st January.

(iii) UAE/Qatar/Bahrain rulers must make and disclose alternate arrangements for maintenance of their fleet by their employees and not by any Pakistani posing as their agents or authorised representatives.

(iv) UAE/Qatar/Bahrain embassies should undertake that no Pakistani will be allowed use of their duty free vehicles and that they will abide by the true spirit in which this concession is available to the UAE/Qatar/Bahrain rulers.

(v) In order to avail the duty concession, an exemption certificate to this effect shall be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

vi) On the recommendations of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FBR may issue exemption certificate to any dignitary, not listed above under this PCT Code.

The goods imported under the president’s salary and goods imported for the president’s fund for afghan refugees. Bonafide relief goods donated for the Afghan refugees through the chief commissioner or the provincial commissioner of the Afghan refugees subject to a certificate from the chief commissioner for the Afghan refugees that the imported goods or equipment are meant for free distribution amongst Afghan refugees or for relief work and that the same would not be sold or otherwise disposed of without the prior approval of the FBR.

Goods received as gift or donation: The goods received as gift or donation from a foreign government or organisation by the federal or provincial government or any public sector organisation subject to recommendation of the Cabinet Division and concurrence by the FBR.

(ii) Goods received as gift by Pakistani organisations from;

Church World Services or the Catholic Relief Services as are certified by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) that these imports are made under agreements signed by the Government of Pakistan with the Church World Service and with the Catholic Relief Service.

Imports by Privileged personnel/organisation: Goods imported by privileged personnel or by organisations or by any person authorised by the contracting parties, under grant-in-aid agreements (including those agreements which cover off budget foreign contributions or funds brought by registered INGO’s without any financial liabilities to the Government of Pakistan signed by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and or by any ministry authorised by the Government of Pakistan and duly concurred by the FBR vehicles in CKD condition, imported by recognised local manufacturer for supply to diplomat, diplomatic mission, privileged person (as per model rules) and organisations etc. eligible to import duty free vehicles subject to the procedure laid down by the Board.