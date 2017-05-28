Strategy to curtail accidents on highways

LAHORE

The Central Zone National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have devised a special strategy to curb the chances of accidents on highways during holy month of Ramazan.

Analysis shows that the volume of traffic increases bear Iftar time in Ramazan, increasing chances of accidents due to speeding , tyre burst and dozing at wheel.

Keeping it in view, N-5 Central DIG Mirza Faran Baig has directed all beat commanders/DSPs , operations and Admin officers to remain on highway one hour before Iftar because at this time most of the drivers indulge in speeding and reckless driving. The officers have been asked to check speeding through speed checking cameras to prevent any untoward incident. The officers have also been directed to ensure use of hooter and horn whenever any HTV vehicle or passenger bus passes them especially in the late hours of night. During night, special crime squads will be deployed in all the sectors from Lahore to Rahimyar Khan and all the beat commanders will ensure more vigilant and effective patrolling in their jurisdictions. All the beat commanders have been asked to arrange ‘Sehri’ and ‘Aftari’ for the officers on duty. The officers have been directed to extend prompt help to the road users in distress. The patrol officers have been especially asked to observe maximum tolerance with the road user as they tend to lose temper near Iftar time.