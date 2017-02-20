Bilawal advises Nisar to become a ‘human being’

Vows to fight against terrorism with unity

NAWABSHAH: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to become a ‘human being’, adding that only a full-fledged action against terrorists could provide protection to the nation. The PPP chairman said that Pakistan was in the clutches of terrorism and the nation had to join hands to end this menace.

He was talking to the media after visiting the Sehwan blast victims admitted to the Peoples Medical Hospital. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to fight against terrorism with unity.

He said that terrorism could be brought under control if the National Action Plan (NAP) was implemented. He said that this time the terrorists had attacked the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was the heart of Sindh. Bilawal said that this incident had distressed him extremely. He said that the Sehwan blast had a link with the past terrorist attacks and the attackers were not Muslims but anti-Islam elements.

When asked about compensation for the Sehwan blast victims announced by the prime minister, Bilawal said that it was not time to merely criticise but to work together. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was here to see the health of victims.

While talking about controlling terrorism, the PPP chairman said that our forces were active against terrorists; however, immediate implementation of NAP was necessary to protect the future of our nation. He proposed that the prime minister should hold the command of NAP by introducing a parliamentary committee, having representation from all the provinces.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also accompanied Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Agencies add: Pakistan People's Party Senator Saeed Ghani on Sunday, while strongly reacting to the foul language used by PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders, including Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, get irritated whenever the PPP leadership demands to implement the National Action Plan.

Ghani, in a statement, said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is concerned over the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country. It is ironic that terror incidents have increased at a time when the PPP has started a campaign to contact people in the Punjab province, he said. He warned Nawaz Sharif to stop his cronies, otherwise the PPP workers will respond in kind. "The PPP does not want to use foul language against leadership of any party," said Ghani adding that at a time when the nation needs unity to counter terrorism, people like Talal Chaudhry were playing an evil role to sabotage the unity against terrorism.

Meanwhile, former Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that Talal Chaudhry’s slurs could not hide the interior minister’s failure. He said this in response to PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s remarks against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chandio said the Pakistani public knew well that the interior minister was unable to face problems. “Nisar, in his statement on Sunday, said that facing problems would help us solve problems,” Chandio said. “However, the interior minister’s failure becomes clear with him resting at home.”

He said the public was well-aware that the federal minister had sympathies for terrorists. Chandio further added that the PML-N ministers were proficient in putting the burden of their mistakes on others’ shoulders.

Chandio added that the PML-N leadership would face the consequences of the slurs hurled by Talal Chaudhry and Nehal Hashmi. He also said that the prime minister must take notice of his leaders' unjustified attitude.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party's Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the people who nurture terrorists must be caught before anyone else. He added that the present government did not give importance to the National Action Plan (NAP), which was unanimously accepted by the whole nation. He questioned, “Why the Rangers' operation is not being conducted in the Punjab if there are nurseries of terrorists in this region?”

In an interview, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that Pakistan had a really fragile state of affairs at this juncture, however, the rulers were fooling the people by saying that things were okay.

He added that there had been a lull in the commitment of the rulers to fight the war against terrorism. He said that this was the reason why all the achievements in this war would be nullified due to the government’s apathy towards this cause.

Kaira said the PPP had a clear stance against terrorists. “We have also paid the price for it,” he said. “The government was constantly saying that they had curbed terrorism. However, the recent terrorist attacks have brought their lies in front of the nation.”

The PPP leader claimed that the facilitators of terrorists were present in the government. “Therefore, it is essential to catch the people who nurture terrorists,” he said. On the other hand, he said the Panama Leaks scandal was a big problem for the government. “Even if these people are not brought to justice now, the people of Pakistan will show their power in the upcoming general elections,” he concluded.

0



0







Bilawal advises Nisar to become a ‘human being’ was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187608-Bilawal-advises-Nisar-to-become-a-human-being/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bilawal advises Nisar to become a ‘human being’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187608-Bilawal-advises-Nisar-to-become-a-human-being.