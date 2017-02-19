SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Sehwan Sharif and inquired about the health of blast injured here on Saturday. While talking to media, he said that only the interior minister could not be held responsible for this failure. He said that the government had failed in the full enforcement of NAP. Qureshi further said that he arrived to extend his condolence and solidarity with the shrine blast victims’s families. “People visit shrines to get healing touch for their wounds of mind.”

NAP not fully implemented, says Qureshi was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187407-NAP-not-fully-implemented-says-Qureshi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAP not fully implemented, says Qureshi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187407-NAP-not-fully-implemented-says-Qureshi.