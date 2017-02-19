Print Story
NAP not fully implemented, says Qureshi
February 19, 2017
SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Sehwan Sharif and inquired about the health of blast injured here on Saturday. While talking to media, he said that only the interior minister could not be held responsible for this failure. He said that the government had failed in the full enforcement of NAP. Qureshi further said that he arrived to extend his condolence and solidarity with the shrine blast victims’s families. “People visit shrines to get healing touch for their wounds of mind.”