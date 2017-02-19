LAHORE: A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday handed over alleged facilitator of Mall Road suicide bomber to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a 30-day remand.

Anwarul Haq was produced in ATC amid tight security.

The court granted his remand after reviewing all the record and directed police to produce the accused again after expiry of remand.

On the other hand security forces have arrested Anwarul Haq’s two brothers Khalilullah and Hamidullah during raid in Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur Agency.

In his confessional statement Anwarul Haq said he belongs to a remote village in Bajaur Agency. “I was associated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and they trained me,” said the suspect, adding that he has visited Afghanistan around 15 to 20 times. He revealed that the suicide bomber belonged to a network which is operating from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the security forces in their operation in Mamond Tehsil of Bajaur Agency Saturday arrested a number of people including Anwarul Haq’s brother.

The operation was carried after investigation that the facilitator Anwarul Haq belongs to Bajaur Agency and brought the Afghan bomber to Lahore. Computerised National Identity Card of Anwarul Haq also helped in the arrest of his brothers.

