Issues notice to channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday directed Pakistan Broadcasters Association to get two advertisements amended by February 20 otherwise it would ban them under Section 27.

According to a press release Pemra had received several complaints against the two commercials being telecast on private TV channels. The viewers opined that the picturisation and dresses of a 4G cellular phone and a mobile phone set companies’ advertisement did not conform to the cultural values of our country. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Meanwhile, Pemra issued a notice to Geo for terming politicians terrorists by participants of a programme. The channel has been asked to submit response by March 4, 2017.

