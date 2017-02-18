Says NAP was never fully implemented; action against militants could not move forward as envisaged

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday it was decided with consensus not to spare any militant wing, but then compromise was made with militants in Punjab in the name of disarming them. Speaking here at Insaf Professional Forum, Imran said that the National Action Plan was never fully implemented and that the action against militants could not move forward as desired and envisaged.

Imran noted that the number of students at seminaries countrywide stood at 2.2 million, underscoring the need for their mainstreaming. He recalled how they were tagged as pro-Taliban, after they had signed a MoU with Madressa Darul Aloom Haqqania for bringing it into mainstream.

About the Panama case, he said that lies were being told before the Supreme Court with impunity and it was being explained that there was nothing wrong in telling lies. “The entire PML-N knows that Nawaz Sharif is telling lies about his offshore assets,” he noted. He wondered who would raise voice, when none other than the rulers would indulge in corruption and added when the educated people accept corruption as a norm of life then a country could not prosper. Like other countries, he insisted, people of Pakistan would have to come out against corruption and the corrupt rulers, as there was no other way of fighting this menace.

Referring to those, who reach the apex court every day to defend the Prime Minister, he charged that the ‘moto gang’ was busy in trying to rescue Nawaz Sharif in the hope of getting ministerial posts. He said the rulers had borrowed Rs14000 billion, whereas Pakistan’s total debt in the last 60 years was Rs6000 billion and now it had reached Rs20000 billion. He wished the rulers must be asked, where had gone those Rs14000 billion.

About spot-fixing reports with regards to the PSL, he said if people like Najam Sethi would be at the helms of affairs, then such things would happen in national cricket.

0



0







Imran accuses Punjab of making compromise with militants was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187154-Imran-accuses-Punjab-of-making-compromise-with-militants/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran accuses Punjab of making compromise with militants" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187154-Imran-accuses-Punjab-of-making-compromise-with-militants.