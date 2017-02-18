LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan border gates at Torkham and Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan remained closed Friday due to growing security threats from terrorists believed to be hiding in the border areas in Afghanistan.

The government announced closure of the border crossings late Wednesday night apparently due to security threats.

Hundreds of loaded and empty trucks were stranded on both sides of Torkham as a result of the abrupt closure of the border by Pakistan.

An official said that the border would remain closed till further orders.

The official said the Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan was also closed and a strict security plan was being implemented to prevent the terrorists from staging acts of subversion.

An official of a law-enforcement agency told this scribe that the government had decided to conduct military operations to destroy the hideouts of the militants near the Afghan border.

He said the residents in Loey Shalman in Landikotal had been asked to vacate their homes to avoid collateral damage. He said a full-fledged military operation could be launched anytime.

Assistant Political Agent for Landikotal Niaz Muhammad said the Pak-Afghan border had been sealed.

He said he visited several security posts to check the situation in Landikotal. He added that the security personnel had been ordered to keep a close on the situation.

A high-ranking military official told this scribe that the security forces had completed homework and were prepared to conduct strikes against the militants hiding in the border areas.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the border would remain closed till further orders.

The Pakistan Customs official said that closure of the border affected trade with Afghanistan and other Central Asian Republics.He said trade activities generated around two million rupees revenue.He said if the border remained closed for a long time it would cause loss to the exchequer.

