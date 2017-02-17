KAMRA: It was a historic day for Pakistan Air Force indeed, as the prestigious No14 Air Superiority Squadron was re-equipped with the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft in an impressive induction ceremony at the PAF Base Minhas on Thursday.

Defence Minister Kh Asif was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, ex air chiefs and high-ranking civil and military officials were also present. The chief guest reviewed the parade and awarded squadron colour to the No14 Air Superiority Squadron. JF-17 Thunder also presented a fly past.

A documentary on the history of No14 Air Superiority Squadron was also shown during the ceremony. It was a cherished moment for Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, as well as it achieved a remarkable milestone of producing 16 JF-17 Thunder Block-II aircraft in the year – 2016.

This memorable feat has been achieved by the PAC, Kamra, for the second consecutive year. PAC Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik handed over the documents of the aircraft to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. The air chief said Allah Almighty had given us strength to achieve this milestone.

He further said JF-17 Thunder was an excellent fighter aircraft which could be easily compared with the 4th generation aircraft of the world. He also appreciated the hard work put in by the engineers and technicians of the PAC in making the country a self-reliant nation.

0



0







JF-17 Thunder inducted into No14 Air Superiority Squadron was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186948-JF-17-Thunder-inducted-into-No14-Air-Superiority-Squadron/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JF-17 Thunder inducted into No14 Air Superiority Squadron" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186948-JF-17-Thunder-inducted-into-No14-Air-Superiority-Squadron.