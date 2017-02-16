LAHORE: The two suspended cricketers for spot-fixing Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are believed to have accepted their guilt and have given their statement before the Pakistan Cricket Board Anti-corruption Unit.

Both the cricketers arrived at the PCB headquarters in the morning in a van and rode to the National Cricket Academy. Right after their arrival one of the main doors collapsed. Fortunately no one was hurt.

The two players appeared before the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) where they are believed to have recorded their statements.

A formal charge sheet is likely to be filed against them after the unit examines their statements thoroughly.

Three more players, Mohammad Irfan of Islamabad United, Quetta’s Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hasan of Karachi Kings, were also quizzed but cleared.

An official of the PCB said that no leniency would be shown to any of the culprits.

In the morning, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said the two players accused of involvement in spot-fixing would face maximum punishments if they confessed.

“If they confess there’s no need to form a tribunal, but we will hand them maximum punishment so that nobody could do this thing in future,”

Shaharyar said.

Talking to reporters, he said the PCB would give the players around 14 days to respond.

“We will give evidence to them which we have against them ... it’s necessary to give them a chance,” Shaharyar said.

He said the PCB was aware of the fact that bookmakers were targeting players in the PSL and that was the reason players were briefed before the inaugural match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9 in Dubai.

Both accused players were part of the defending champions Islamabad United.

Sharjeel played in the first match, which was under the scrutiny of the PCB’s anti-corruption unit. Latif was rested.

