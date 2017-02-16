A local court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against 15 leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, including Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in a case pertaining to the party’s protest outside the Sindh CM House on June 5 last year.

The court of the Judicial Magistrate, South also took notice of non-appearance of the investigation officer and issued him a show cause notice. The case was adjourned till March 6.

The court, however, granted applications of two MQM leaders, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izhar, for exemption from court appearances. The court, while granting their pleas, directed them to ensure they attend hearings when the court desired.

At yesterday’s hearing, MQM-P leaders Mehfooz Yar Khan and Advocate Sathi Ishaq were present in court. According to the prosecution, Dr Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar and several other leaders had held a protest demonstration on June 5 last year in front of the Chief Minister House where activists had scaled containers and tried to push through the barricades.

The MQM leaders had later claimed that they were protesting for a solution to the water crisis in Karachi.

Qaim Ali Shah, the then chief minister, had termed the protest a ‘wrong precedent’ and police authorities had noted it as a ‘violation’ of an understanding they had reached with the party.

