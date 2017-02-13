Enthusiasts and organisers bid a reluctant goodbye to 8th litfest

Considering mammoth turnout, fans believe next year’s event may require bigger venue

After a day-long exercise of panel discussions on various facets of national life and showcasing of literary talent by writers from here and overseas, it was time to say goodbye to the three days of fellowship that the mammoth crowd of literature fans had enjoyed.

The two co-founders of the Karachi Literature Festival – Ameena Saiyid, Oxford University Press (Pakistan) managing director, and renowned writer Dr Asif Farrukhi – made highly sentimental speeches, a testament to the fellowship that had developed among the participants and the far larger-than-expected number of visitors.

Ameena and Dr Farrukhi certainly gathered more glistening bright feathers in their caps. In fact, people were heard saying that a bigger venue would have to be sought for next year’s event in the light of the large number of visitors.

The space under the big marquee stretching from one end of the Beach Luxury Hotel’s expansive lawn to the other was full to capacity with almost as many people standing outside the tent. The chairs arranged in the marquee ran into thousands.

This goes to show, without any doubt, the popularity the festival has mustered for the citizens as much as it goes to show the yearning our people have for intellectual pursuits. It also goes to show that our masses, even if they could not have an intellectual attainment, still yearn for intellectual refreshment.

This is further borne out by the fact that despite there being visitors from all strata of society, from the most trendy to the most conservative, on all the three days there was not even one remotely untoward incident.

“These three days have been powerful tools for learning the culture, history and literature of our region and beyond,” said Ameena. She announced that there would be a similar literature festival in Islamabad on April 14, 15 and 16.

She said the festival was organised to showcase Pakistan’s intellectual status as much as its diversity and creating a space to eliminate bigotry and extremism. She hoped that the event would also build bridges of peace and understanding with our neighbours.

She congratulated PepsiCo, United Bank, the German Consulate General, the US Consulate General, the British Council, The British High Commission, the British Deputy High Commission, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the Goethe-Institut and the Tehzeeb Foundation on their contribution to the success of the festival.

Dr Farrukhi, in a very sentimental tone, said: “It is very hard to say goodbye.” The fact that it was the 8th festival shows that hope has persisted and would endure, he added.

A freelance photographer and travel enthusiast from America, Bob Sager, said the narrative in the US did not speak of Pakistanis in a very flattering way but his extensive travel in Pakistan had shown beyond a shadow of doubt that Pakistanis were the most hospitable, the most helpful and the friendliest people anywhere.

With the help of slides and videos he showed how people all over the world could be won over by one’s gestures of friendship. He also showed slides of his tour of the parts of Pakistan struck by a killer earthquake in 2005.

Writer Mohammed Hanif read out a piece he had written on Karachi and its social peculiarities. Later, Suhaee Abro presented a beautiful classical dance, followed by another classical dance by Shayma Saiyid, an exquisite classical performance oozing artistry and grace.

