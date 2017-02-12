IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to prey on Pakistan, China

BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will finally induct the first indigenously developed all-weather airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system – ‘Eye in the Sky' – at the Aero India 2017, in Bengaluru, augmenting its ability to detect incoming cruise missiles, fighter jets or even drones from both Pakistan and China, according to a report published in the world media.

The Rs2,400 crore project will see the first aircraft inducted on February 14, while the second one will be delivered in a few months. TOI had first reported in January that the AEW&CS is ready for induction, and Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman S Christopher told reporters that the induction will happen at Aero India.

Experts have pointed out that India is lagging behind+ in this aspect of defence capability in comparison with both China and Pakistan. Presently, India has only three Phalcon airborne warning and control system (AWACS), which uses the Israeli early-warning radars mounted in domes on top of IL-76 aircraft.

The indigenous AEW&C system, developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft, will add to the capabilities along with the three Phalcon systems.

