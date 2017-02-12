Print Story
X

    • IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to prey on Pakistan, China

      By Monitoring Desk
      February 12, 2017
      Print : Top Story
      IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to prey on Pakistan, China

      BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will finally induct the first indigenously developed all-weather airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system – ‘Eye in the Sky' – at the Aero India 2017, in Bengaluru, augmenting its ability to detect incoming cruise missiles, fighter jets or even drones from both Pakistan and China, according to a report published in the world media.

      The Rs2,400 crore project will see the first aircraft inducted on February 14, while the second one will be delivered in a few months. TOI had first reported in January that the AEW&CS is ready for induction, and Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman S Christopher told reporters that the induction will happen at Aero India.

      Experts have pointed out that India is lagging behind+ in this aspect of defence capability in comparison with both China and Pakistan. Presently, India has only three Phalcon airborne warning and control system (AWACS), which uses the Israeli early-warning radars mounted in domes on top of IL-76 aircraft.

      The indigenous AEW&C system, developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft, will add to the capabilities along with the three Phalcon systems.

      IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to prey on Pakistan, China was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185771-IAFs-own-eye-in-the-sky-to-prey-on-Pakistan-China/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to prey on Pakistan, China" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185771-IAFs-own-eye-in-the-sky-to-prey-on-Pakistan-China.
    More From Top Story